Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $548.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post $548.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $582.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.74 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $464.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of AQN opened at $16.34 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after acquiring an additional 330,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86,187 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,480 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

