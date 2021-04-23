Brokerages Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.55 Million

Analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce $465.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $466.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $189.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

HOME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,956 shares of company stock worth $4,996,687. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

