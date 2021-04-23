Brokerages Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.74. BWX Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

