Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $10.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post $10.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.99 and the lowest is $9.32. Cable One posted earnings per share of $11.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $44.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.58 to $52.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $52.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.03 to $67.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $13.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,839.00. 590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,468. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,808.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,958.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,687.00 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

