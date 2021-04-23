Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.90 Million

Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report sales of $45.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $46.80 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $37.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $183.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $185.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $187.90 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CCNE opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CNB Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

