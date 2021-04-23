Brokerages Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.32). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of ETTX opened at $1.98 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.