Brokerages Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.32). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of ETTX opened at $1.98 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

