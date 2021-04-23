Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. ePlus posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. ePlus’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,346,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ePlus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 132,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

