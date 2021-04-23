Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Everi posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 932,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,411. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

