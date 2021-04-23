Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.26. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. HEICO has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $141.31. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.40.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

