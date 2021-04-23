Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $115.53. 1,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

