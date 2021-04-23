Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ICL Group also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,103. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,574,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

