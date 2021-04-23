Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.83. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. 44,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,847. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $947.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

