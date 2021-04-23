Brokerages Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.62). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. 247,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,772. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

