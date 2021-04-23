Brokerages Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.76) and the highest is ($1.45). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,206,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

