Brokers Issue Forecasts for Airbus SE’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Airbus in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

