Brokers Issue Forecasts for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical research company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.16.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,148. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

