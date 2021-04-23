Brokers Issue Forecasts for FirstCash, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $67.80 on Friday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

