Brokers Issue Forecasts for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAN. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

NYSE:MAN opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $118.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

