Brokers Issue Forecasts for MGIC Investment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after buying an additional 2,805,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

