Brokers Issue Forecasts for Slate Office REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$43.44 million for the quarter.

