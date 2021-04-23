Brokers Offer Predictions for 89bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $25.38 on Friday. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $508.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.24.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $588,940. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 89bio by 18,061.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in 89bio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

