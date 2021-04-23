Brokers Offer Predictions for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anhui Conch Cement in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anhui Conch Cement’s FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

AHCHY stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

