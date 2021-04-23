Brokers Offer Predictions for Enerplus Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.34.

Enerplus stock opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -2.89%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

