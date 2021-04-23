Brokers Offer Predictions for Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Truist assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of HIMS opened at $10.99 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.