Brokers Offer Predictions for iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

