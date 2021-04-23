Brokers Offer Predictions for Temenos AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Temenos in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Temenos’ FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $154.23 on Friday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

