Brokers Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

FITB stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

