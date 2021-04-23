Brokers Set Expectations for Hannover Rück SE’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hannover Rück in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.73 per share for the year.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $91.96 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

