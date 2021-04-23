Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,231.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

