Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

Brookfield Property REIT Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.