Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 212.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.