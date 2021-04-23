Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 112.61 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.