Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,147. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

BMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

