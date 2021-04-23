Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.
Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,147. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.
About Bryn Mawr Bank
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.
