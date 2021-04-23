(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

