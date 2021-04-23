BTMX (BTMX) Price Down 29.2% This Week

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. BTMX has a total market cap of $712.17 million and $9.73 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTMX has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00676960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.08 or 0.07974569 BTC.

It was first traded on November 10th, 2018.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

