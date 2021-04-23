Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$29.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.