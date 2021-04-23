Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BVRDF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$29.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.