Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$29.83 during trading on Friday. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

