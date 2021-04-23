Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 33,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,727. The stock has a market cap of $483.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.