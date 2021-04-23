BUZZCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $1.00 million and $49.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000476 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

