BWS Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.49 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

