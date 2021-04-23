Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.27

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 98 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $860.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 174,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

