Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.59

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.59 and last traded at $55.48, with a volume of 4111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

