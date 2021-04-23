Wolfe Research Downgrades Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to Market Perform

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:COG opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.