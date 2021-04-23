Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 61,793 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,793 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $237.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

