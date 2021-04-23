Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Alphabet by 6,631.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.24.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,874.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.