Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CADE traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $22.20. 63,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

