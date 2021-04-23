Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.