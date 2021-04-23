CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.36. 17,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

