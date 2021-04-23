CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. CAI International posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 930%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million.

CAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CAI traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 123,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,352. CAI International has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $738.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CAI International by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CAI International by 1,371.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.